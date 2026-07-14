Mikel Arteta at a press conference (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly missed out on the transfer of Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas, who is set to join Fiorentina instead.

The talented young Spaniard is closing in on an €8m move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina, according to Fabrizio Romano in a post on his official X page today.

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See below as Romano claims Valdepenas will have a 50% sell-on clause and some form of first refusal option with his new club, putting Real Madrid in control over his long-term future…

?? Fiorentina reach verbal agreement to sign Víctor Valdepeñas from Real Madrid, here we go! ?? €8m transfer fee, contract until June 2031, Real Madrid mantain 50% sell-on clause and future control in case of any bids. Clubs started exchanging documents today. pic.twitter.com/1HrErsjgM6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

“Fiorentina reach verbal agreement to sign Víctor Valdepeñas from Real Madrid, here we go!” Romano posted. “€8m transfer fee, contract until June 2031, Real Madrid mantain (sic) 50% sell-on clause and future control in case of any bids. Clubs started exchanging documents today.”

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How Arsenal missed out on Victor Valdepenas transfer

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Valdepenas, so there’ll likely be some disappointment that they missed out on the 19-year-old.

However, when you look at the terms of this deal with Fiorentina, they’re very favourable towards Los Blancos, and it’s hard to imagine Arsenal would’ve agreed to anything like that.

In truth, this looks like a sale that is very much set up for Valdepenas to come back to Madrid at some point in the future.

Otherwise, even if he leaves Fiorentina for big money, that should be profitable for Real, whereas a club like Arsenal would not generally be in the business of selling star names in that way.

What it could mean, however, is that the Gunners can come back in for Valdepenas in the future if he impresses at Fiorentina, and whatever fee they pay would be split evenly between La Viola and Los Merengues.

Either that, or it could force Real into re-signing Valdepenas themselves.