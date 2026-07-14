William Saliba suffers an injury during France vs Spain

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has gone off injured in the first half of tonight’s World Cup semi-final clash between France and Spain.

The Frenchman was unable to continue as he seemed to have a sudden problem with his back, and he’s been replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

It is not yet clear how serious this injury for Saliba will prove to be, but it’s perhaps not a great sign that he was taken off immediately despite suffering this problem when there wasn’t anyone around him.

Watch below for the moment Saliba simply had to stop playing as he fell to the ground…

i feel so bad for saliba 🙁 pic.twitter.com/E9n3oQCRDm — ola ! (@bIuezoya) July 14, 2026

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Saliba was a star performer for Arsenal as they won the Premier League title in 2025/26, and he’s been key for France at this World Cup as well.

It remains to be seen if this will now be his final moment at this tournament, with France 1-0 down to Spain at the time of writing, while one imagines there could be doubts over his fitness for the start of the new club season as well.

William Saliba’s injury concerns going into this World Cup

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Saliba having a back problem, as it was reported as being an issue for him ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old was reported as looking likely to miss the World Cup, as per ESPN, though in the end he was able to take part, at least until this evening’s flare-up.

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Meanwhile, L’Equipe also reported that Saliba may require surgery after the tournament, which could mean a delay to the start of the 2026/27 campaign with Arsenal.

After playing so much football for Arsenal as they won the title and reached two cup finals in the season just gone, it’s not too surprising that it’s all caught up with Saliba a little bit.

AFC supporters will just be hoping this doesn’t mean he’ll be out for a really lengthy period, or they’re surely going to find it very hard to replace him.