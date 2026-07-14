🔴 World Cup 2026 Live: Spain go 1-0 up against France, Arsenal star forced off with injury

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Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot for Spain against France
Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot for Spain against France (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

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Pedro Porro makes it 2-0 to Spain!

Pedro Porro has scored for Spain and they’re now in total control of this semi-final against France!

A lovely flowing team move by Spain put Porro through and he made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

WATCH the goal here!

William Saliba goes off injured

Not a great moment for France or Arsenal as William Saliba suddenly seemed to have a serious problem that meant he had to be subbed off.

The 25-year-old looked in serious discomfort and has been suffering with a long-term back problem.

Full story here.

Spain lead France after Mikel Oyarzabal penalty

Spain have scored first in tonight’s World Cup semi-final, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty giving them the lead over France.

Watch below for the Spain striker’s emphatic finish from the spot, which followed a Lucas Digne foul on Lamine Yamal…

France were perhaps the slight favourites for this game, but they now have to come from behind. Can they do it, or will Spain hold on?

Folarin Balogun on red card controversy

Folarin Balogun has spoken out on the controversial incident that saw his red card and suspension overturned during the World Cup.

The former Arsenal striker was perhaps unfairly dismissed, but he admitted it felt slightly uncomfortable having his one-match ban overturned after an intervention from US president Donald Trump.

“My initial reaction was that I was happy to be back in the team but when I started to reflect, I knew it was going to start a lot of controversy and I could almost see within my team-mates a bit of nerves because it is something that is so unique,” Balogun told CBS.

“The closer we got to the game, I focused the best I could but it was difficult. The outside noise is hard to avoid.

“My team-mates are like my brothers, they gave me a lot of reassurance. There was nothing I could do or change.”

France vs Spain team news
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The teams are IN as France take on Spain in tonight’s first World Cup semi-final.

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Declan Rice training for England

Declan Rice looks in good condition after a problem with what sounded like a nasty sick bug.

Despite being bed-ridden for three days, Rice is now back in England training as they prepare to take on Argentina in tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final.

Full story here!

121'
Lautaro Martinez wraps up a 3-1 win for Argentina with late goal

Lautaro Martinez has scored the third goal of the game for Argentina from close range to wrap up a thrilling 3-1 win for the defending champions.

Argentina will not take on England in the semifinals of the World Cup in Atlanta.

12th Jul 2026, 04:47
112'
Julian Alvarez scores a screamer in extra-time to put Argentina 2-1 ahead

Argentina have taken a 2-1 lead against Switzerland in the extra time of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a stunning strike from Julian Alvarez.

Alexis Mac Allister handed Argentina the lead in the 10th minute with an outstanding header from Lionel Messi’s corner, but Switzerland pegged back through Dan Ndoye.

Both teams cancelled each other out in normal time, but the world champions have now taken the lead through a stunning Range strike from Alvarez.

 

12th Jul 2026, 04:41
67'
Dan Ndoye brings Switzerland level with a well-taken goal

Dan Ndoye has equalised for Switzerland after a lovely interchange near the edge of the box.

The Swiss attacker managed to find an opening through Emiliano Martinez’s legs to find the far corner.

12th Jul 2026, 03:38
10'
Alexis Mac Allister heads Argentina into the lead

Argentina have taken the lead against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The defending champions have scored early with Alexis Mac Allister heading his team in front on the 10th minute from a corner taken by Lionel Messi.

 

12th Jul 2026, 03:20
England take the lead in extra time!

England are back in front and it’s Jude Bellingham AGAIN!

That wasn’t the best moment from the Norway goalkeeper, but Bellingham followed in and made no mistake from close range.

How important could that be?

12th Jul 2026, 00:12
Norway have goal disallowed

Norway thought they’d gone back in front, with Torbjorn Heggem bundling the ball in from close range.

However, there was a very clear push by Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson before the corner was taken, so England got away with that one.

The referee had to check on VAR, but it seems clear this was the right call, so it remains 1-1.

11th Jul 2026, 23:23
HT England 1-1 Norway

It’s half time and it’s 1-1 between England and Norway in this World Cup quarter-final.

Andreas Schjelderup scored to give Norway the lead – watch the video here to see if he meant it, and if England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could have done better.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has just equalised right before half time, so it’s game on for the second half!

11th Jul 2026, 22:55
Jude Bellingham's cheeky kick at Erling Haaland

There’s not a huge amount happening in the game so far, but this was a pretty funny moment in the tunnel before kick-off…

Full story here!

11th Jul 2026, 22:22
England XI vs Norway confirmed

England’s team news for the Norway game is in!

11th Jul 2026, 20:50
Marc Guehi fitness boost for England
Marc Guehi in action for England
Marc Guehi in action for England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There’s some important news for England, with Thomas Tuchel given the welcome boost of being able to start Marc Guehi in defence this evening.

The Manchester City centre-back had been a doubt for this game, but he’s now likely to be included in Tuchel’s first XI.

However, Reece James is still not fit enough to start and that means a bit of a reshuffle of the England back four.

Find out more here!

11th Jul 2026, 19:37
FT: Super-sub Merino breaks Belgian hearts again as Spain edge into semi-finals with dramatic 2-1 win

Spain’s semi-final dream was nearly derailed in the most dramatic fashion, but once again it was Mikel Merino who came off the bench to rescue La Roja in the dying moments.

Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead on 30 minutes, converting the rebound after Courtois could only parry Dani Olmo’s low effort but Belgium hit back almost immediately before the break.

De Ketelaere got across Pau Cubarsi brilliantly to head home from Castagne’s cross, becoming the first team to breach Spain’s defence all tournament after 694 minutes without conceding.

Belgium started without captain Youri Tielemans, who suffered an injury during warmup, and then lost Courtois to a thigh injury replaced by Senne Lammens.

With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Pedri played the ball to Cubarsi, whose low drive Lammens could only spill and Merino, on barely minutes after coming on, pounced to tap home.

It’s the second time Merino has scored the winning goal as a substitute in a World Cup knockout game for Spain, having done the same against Portugal in the Round of 16.

 

10th Jul 2026, 22:42
GOAL! Mikel Merino with another late winner

Super sub Mikel Merino may have won Spain the game for the second time in a row.

Spain lead 2-1 with 2 minutes of normal time left to play.

10th Jul 2026, 21:54
Thibaut Courtois struggles with an injury during Belgium vs Spain
Thibaut Courtois struggles with an injury during Belgium vs Spain (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had to be subbed off with an injury.

It’s a huge blow for the Belgian national team as they continue to hold Spain to a draw in tonight’s World Cup quarter-final.

Courtois was emotional as he left the field, and he’s been replaced by Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

10th Jul 2026, 21:37
Belgium's goal to make it 1-1

Watch the moment Charles De Ketelaere headed in the equaliser for Belgium against Spain!

Video: Belgium stun Spain with well-worked equaliser in World Cup quarter-final

10th Jul 2026, 21:17
GOAL! Fabian Ruiz gives Spain the lead vs Belgium

Fabian Ruiz gives Spain the lead.

10th Jul 2026, 20:36
Thierry Henry visits France dressing room

France’s players got a visit from one of their biggest legends as Thierry Henry entered the dressing room after yesterday’s win over Morocco!

10th Jul 2026, 16:36
FT: Mbappe and Dembele fire France into semi-finals as Morocco's World Cup dream ends in Boston

France make it three consecutive World Cup semi-finals and they did it in typically dominant fashion.

Les Bleus entered the match having won all five of their previous games in regular time while netting 14 goals, and Morocco were always going to need something special to stop them.

The first half was a tale of Bono heroics. The Moroccan goalkeeper produced save after save to keep it goalless, including denying Mbappe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time, the Frenchman’s effort lacking the power to beat the stopper.

The second half was a different story entirely. Mbappe broke the deadlock on 60 minutes before Dembele doubled the advantage six minutes later — the latter’s effort skipping past Bono despite the keeper getting his hand to it.

Watch the goals here

Morocco rallied late and created a handful of set-piece opportunities, but Maignan was rarely troubled, and France saw the game out with ease.

Morocco becomes the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in back-to-back World Cups. But France were simply too good for them.

Didier Deschamps’ side now await the winner of Spain vs Belgium, and on this form, they look every inch a team destined for a third successive final.

9th Jul 2026, 23:18
GOAL! Ousmane Dembele doubles the lead for France

Ousmane Dembele makes it 2-0 to France

9th Jul 2026, 22:36
GOAL! Kylian Mbappe with a fantastic goal to give France the lead

Kylian Mbappe makes up for his penalty save with a fantastic goal.

France 1-0 Morocco

 

9th Jul 2026, 22:30
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