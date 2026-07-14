FT: Mbappe and Dembele fire France into semi-finals as Morocco's World Cup dream ends in Boston

France make it three consecutive World Cup semi-finals and they did it in typically dominant fashion.

Les Bleus entered the match having won all five of their previous games in regular time while netting 14 goals, and Morocco were always going to need something special to stop them.

The first half was a tale of Bono heroics. The Moroccan goalkeeper produced save after save to keep it goalless, including denying Mbappe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time, the Frenchman’s effort lacking the power to beat the stopper.

Bounou DENIES Mbappe ? France fail to capitalise on taking the lead from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/1mzWj2vkJZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026

The second half was a different story entirely. Mbappe broke the deadlock on 60 minutes before Dembele doubled the advantage six minutes later — the latter’s effort skipping past Bono despite the keeper getting his hand to it.

Watch the goals here

Morocco rallied late and created a handful of set-piece opportunities, but Maignan was rarely troubled, and France saw the game out with ease.

Morocco becomes the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in back-to-back World Cups. But France were simply too good for them.

Didier Deschamps’ side now await the winner of Spain vs Belgium, and on this form, they look every inch a team destined for a third successive final.