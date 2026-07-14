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Pedro Porro has scored for Spain and they’re now in total control of this semi-final against France!
A lovely flowing team move by Spain put Porro through and he made no mistake with an emphatic finish.
i feel so bad for saliba 🙁 pic.twitter.com/E9n3oQCRDm
— ola ! (@bIuezoya) July 14, 2026
Not a great moment for France or Arsenal as William Saliba suddenly seemed to have a serious problem that meant he had to be subbed off.
The 25-year-old looked in serious discomfort and has been suffering with a long-term back problem.
Spain have scored first in tonight’s World Cup semi-final, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty giving them the lead over France.
Watch below for the Spain striker’s emphatic finish from the spot, which followed a Lucas Digne foul on Lamine Yamal…
Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the spot and Spain lead France! ?? pic.twitter.com/pJManVOZf3
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 14, 2026
France were perhaps the slight favourites for this game, but they now have to come from behind. Can they do it, or will Spain hold on?
Folarin Balogun has spoken out on the controversial incident that saw his red card and suspension overturned during the World Cup.
The former Arsenal striker was perhaps unfairly dismissed, but he admitted it felt slightly uncomfortable having his one-match ban overturned after an intervention from US president Donald Trump.
“My initial reaction was that I was happy to be back in the team but when I started to reflect, I knew it was going to start a lot of controversy and I could almost see within my team-mates a bit of nerves because it is something that is so unique,” Balogun told CBS.
“The closer we got to the game, I focused the best I could but it was difficult. The outside noise is hard to avoid.
“My team-mates are like my brothers, they gave me a lot of reassurance. There was nothing I could do or change.”
The teams are IN as France take on Spain in tonight’s first World Cup semi-final.
France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.
Declan Rice looks in good condition after a problem with what sounded like a nasty sick bug.
Despite being bed-ridden for three days, Rice is now back in England training as they prepare to take on Argentina in tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final.
Lautaro Martinez has scored the third goal of the game for Argentina from close range to wrap up a thrilling 3-1 win for the defending champions.
Argentina will not take on England in the semifinals of the World Cup in Atlanta.
Lautaro Martinez with the icing on the cake for Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/7iHow8lZeK
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026
Argentina have taken a 2-1 lead against Switzerland in the extra time of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a stunning strike from Julian Alvarez.
Alexis Mac Allister handed Argentina the lead in the 10th minute with an outstanding header from Lionel Messi’s corner, but Switzerland pegged back through Dan Ndoye.
Both teams cancelled each other out in normal time, but the world champions have now taken the lead through a stunning Range strike from Alvarez.
What a way to win it 🔥
Julian Alvarez beautifully fires Argentina into the lead in extra time… pic.twitter.com/gjwI0YYPV9
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026
Dan Ndoye has equalised for Switzerland after a lovely interchange near the edge of the box.
The Swiss attacker managed to find an opening through Emiliano Martinez’s legs to find the far corner.
Dan Ndoye levels things for Switzerland 🇨🇭
It’s 1-1 in Kansas City… pic.twitter.com/Gm87IvcaX7
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026
Argentina have taken the lead against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The defending champions have scored early with Alexis Mac Allister heading his team in front on the 10th minute from a corner taken by Lionel Messi.
It’s advantage Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister heads his nation into an early lead 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/kQ5pyxDzuE
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026
England are back in front and it’s Jude Bellingham AGAIN!
That wasn’t the best moment from the Norway goalkeeper, but Bellingham followed in and made no mistake from close range.
How important could that be?
Norway thought they’d gone back in front, with Torbjorn Heggem bundling the ball in from close range.
However, there was a very clear push by Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson before the corner was taken, so England got away with that one.
The referee had to check on VAR, but it seems clear this was the right call, so it remains 1-1.
It’s half time and it’s 1-1 between England and Norway in this World Cup quarter-final.
Andreas Schjelderup scored to give Norway the lead – watch the video here to see if he meant it, and if England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could have done better.
Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has just equalised right before half time, so it’s game on for the second half!
Jude Bellingham levels things for England right before half time ???????
That's changed the mood inside the Miami stadium… pic.twitter.com/yj4V3TyTUI
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026
There’s not a huge amount happening in the game so far, but this was a pretty funny moment in the tunnel before kick-off…
O BELLINGHAM E O HAALAND??? pic.twitter.com/kOEdJI1Rze
— dylan? do carrascal (@spursmengo) July 11, 2026
England’s team news for the Norway game is in!
BREAKING: England name their starting XI ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway ? pic.twitter.com/ZKytGsf1Sx
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 11, 2026
There’s some important news for England, with Thomas Tuchel given the welcome boost of being able to start Marc Guehi in defence this evening.
The Manchester City centre-back had been a doubt for this game, but he’s now likely to be included in Tuchel’s first XI.
However, Reece James is still not fit enough to start and that means a bit of a reshuffle of the England back four.
Spain’s semi-final dream was nearly derailed in the most dramatic fashion, but once again it was Mikel Merino who came off the bench to rescue La Roja in the dying moments.
Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead on 30 minutes, converting the rebound after Courtois could only parry Dani Olmo’s low effort but Belgium hit back almost immediately before the break.
De Ketelaere got across Pau Cubarsi brilliantly to head home from Castagne’s cross, becoming the first team to breach Spain’s defence all tournament after 694 minutes without conceding.
Belgium started without captain Youri Tielemans, who suffered an injury during warmup, and then lost Courtois to a thigh injury replaced by Senne Lammens.
? A clearly emotional Thibaut Courtois is unable to continue and is replaced by Senne Lammens.#FIFAWorldCup | #Belgium pic.twitter.com/VZp5LhmfQ9
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026
With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Pedri played the ball to Cubarsi, whose low drive Lammens could only spill and Merino, on barely minutes after coming on, pounced to tap home.
It’s the second time Merino has scored the winning goal as a substitute in a World Cup knockout game for Spain, having done the same against Portugal in the Round of 16.
Mikel Merino pops up with another late winner as Spain seal their place in the semis!#FIFAWorldCup | #Spain pic.twitter.com/D20kaKhKr7
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026
Super sub Mikel Merino may have won Spain the game for the second time in a row.
Spain lead 2-1 with 2 minutes of normal time left to play.
GOAL!
He's done it again! Super sub Mikel Merino comes off the bench to give Spain a late lead in Los Angeles.
?? Spain 2-1 Belgium ??#FIFAWorldCup | #Spain pic.twitter.com/RUfVn34SDq
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had to be subbed off with an injury.
It’s a huge blow for the Belgian national team as they continue to hold Spain to a draw in tonight’s World Cup quarter-final.
Courtois was emotional as he left the field, and he’s been replaced by Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Watch the moment Charles De Ketelaere headed in the equaliser for Belgium against Spain!
Video: Belgium stun Spain with well-worked equaliser in World Cup quarter-final
Fabian Ruiz gives Spain the lead.
GOAL!
Fabián Ruiz is quickest to react and opens the scoring for Spain at the Los Angeles Stadium!
?? Spain 1-0 Belgium ??#FIFAWorldCup | #Spain pic.twitter.com/6AQs8CYJMw
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026
France’s players got a visit from one of their biggest legends as Thierry Henry entered the dressing room after yesterday’s win over Morocco!
Thierry Henry est venu rendre une petite visite surprise aux Bleus dans le vestiaire ? pic.twitter.com/UeXsxXi9vI
— Equipe de France ?? (@equipedefrance) July 10, 2026
France make it three consecutive World Cup semi-finals and they did it in typically dominant fashion.
Les Bleus entered the match having won all five of their previous games in regular time while netting 14 goals, and Morocco were always going to need something special to stop them.
The first half was a tale of Bono heroics. The Moroccan goalkeeper produced save after save to keep it goalless, including denying Mbappe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time, the Frenchman’s effort lacking the power to beat the stopper.
Bounou DENIES Mbappe ?
France fail to capitalise on taking the lead from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/1mzWj2vkJZ
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026
The second half was a different story entirely. Mbappe broke the deadlock on 60 minutes before Dembele doubled the advantage six minutes later — the latter’s effort skipping past Bono despite the keeper getting his hand to it.
Morocco rallied late and created a handful of set-piece opportunities, but Maignan was rarely troubled, and France saw the game out with ease.
Morocco becomes the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in back-to-back World Cups. But France were simply too good for them.
Didier Deschamps’ side now await the winner of Spain vs Belgium, and on this form, they look every inch a team destined for a third successive final.
Semi-final spot secured ?
France overcome Morocco to progress to a third successive World Cup semi-final ?? pic.twitter.com/FrGiEtZUeS
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026
Ousmane Dembele makes it 2-0 to France
Ousmane Dembélé extends France's lead ???
That's two goals in six minutes ?? pic.twitter.com/QG7vxrOHgz
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026
Kylian Mbappe makes up for his penalty save with a fantastic goal.
France 1-0 Morocco
C'est magnifique ?
Kylian Mbappé fires France ahead and it is a beauty of a goal pic.twitter.com/SlzlRh9Rmh
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2026
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