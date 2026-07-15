After Trossard: Another attacker is on his way out of Arsenal as Arteta eyes major rebuild

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s attacking rebuild is gathering pace, with Mikel Arteta prepared to make several difficult decisions after guiding the club to the Premier League title.



Rather than allowing successful players to remain because of past contributions, the Gunners appear determined to refresh the squad and create room for younger or more reliable attacking options.

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The departure of Leandro Trossard has already changed the picture on the left wing, while another experienced forward could now follow him out of the Emirates.

Injuries and increased competition have reduced his importance, leaving Arsenal ready to listen to offers before his contract expires.

AC Milan emerge as leading contenders for Jesus

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are actively trying to sell Gabriel Jesus, with AC Milan currently among the strongest contenders for his signature.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, and the Gunners are reportedly prepared to consider proposals worth around £20 million.

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Jesus made only 14 Premier League appearances last season, scoring six goals, and now finds himself behind Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz in Arteta’s attacking hierarchy.

Milan have made contact, while Juventus, Atlético Madrid and clubs in Turkey are also understood to have explored the situation.

A move to Italy could appeal to the Brazilian. Football Italia recently reported that Jesus had spoken positively about Serie A, admitting that playing in Italian football had been a childhood dream.

His experience, movement and ability to cover several forward positions could make him a useful option for Milan.

Arsenal expected to rebuild attack this summer

Jesus could become the second experienced attacker to leave Arsenal this summer.

Leandro Trossard has left the club to join Besiktas after Arsenal agreed a transfer worth approximately £17m.

Sky Sports reported that the Belgian was given permission to travel to Istanbul and complete the move after recording 36 goals in 174 Arsenal appearances.

Selling Jesus makes sense if Arsenal already have replacements lined up. His quality has never been in doubt, but repeated injury problems have made it difficult for Arteta to depend on him consistently.

However, Arsenal should avoid accepting a heavily discounted offer simply because his contract is running down.

A fee near £20m would be reasonable, particularly given his wages and fitness record.

With Trossard already gone, losing Jesus would leave the attack noticeably younger and less experienced.

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