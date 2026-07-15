Video: Anthony Gordon puts England 1-0 up against Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Anthony Gordon scores for England against Argentina (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England have taken the lead against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final thanks to a goal from Anthony Gordon!

The former Newcastle United winger, who recently sealed a transfer to Barcelona, has his first goal of this summer’s World Cup, and he’s picked a hell of a moment to get it.

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Watch below as Gordon tapped in from close range after great play down England’s right-hand side from Declan Rice and Morgan Rogers…

ENGLAND HAVE THE OPENER! ? Anthony Gordon puts the Three Lions ahead in the World Cup semi-final! pic.twitter.com/5fBlRcf1oI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Gordon has often been quite prolific from out wide, so it’s no surprise to see him making that run from the left into the penalty area and finding the back of the net.

Still, he can’t have scored many bigger goals than this one, with England now closing in on a place in their first World Cup final in 60 years!

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Thomas Tuchel’s gamble on Morgan Rogers pays off

It was superb play by Morgan Rogers on the right flank, not normally his best position, to set Gordon up for the simple finish.

Rogers has often played out on the left or in a central attacking midfield role for Aston Villa and England, but he has had to adjust to a new position tonight.

Still, Thomas Tuchel’s gamble looks to have paid off, with Rogers performing well so far and doing brilliantly with his cross to pick out Gordon.

The right-hand side has been an issue for England so far at this tournament, with Bukayo Saka’s fitness issues meaning that Noni Madueke has played a lot of games.

While Madueke has his qualities, he hasn’t had enough of an impact so far, which led to Tuchel trying Rogers on the right this evening, and it looks like a tactical masterstroke.

Can England hold on or even add a second? Give us your thoughts in the comments!