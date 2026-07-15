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Liverpool face a delicate decision over one of their homegrown midfielders as Inter Milan continue testing their resolve.



The Italian champions have returned with an improved proposal, but the Reds are refusing to lower their valuation despite the player entering the final year of his contract.

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The situation is about more than a £3m difference. Liverpool must balance the risk of losing a useful squad member for nothing next summer against the value of keeping an experienced, locally developed player during Andoni Iraola’s first season in charge.

Inter, meanwhile, appear confident that their persistence could eventually force a compromise.

Liverpool hold firm despite improved offer from Inter

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have rejected Inter’s latest offer of approximately £27m for Curtis Jones.

The proposal was closer to the Reds’ reported £30m asking price than Inter’s previous bid of around £21.6m, but it was still dismissed.

Jones is believed to be open to leaving Anfield after seeing his starting opportunities decrease last season.

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However, Liverpool’s new head coach reportedly values his versatility and wants to assess him during pre-season before approving any departure.

This Is Anfield has reported that Iraola would like Jones to remain beyond the coming campaign, suggesting a new contract could still become possible if the midfielder earns an important role under the Spaniard.

Contract situation leaves Reds facing a major gamble

Liverpool cannot ignore the financial risk. Jones’ current agreement expires in 2027, and The Guardian previously reported that extension talks had failed to produce an agreement.

Inter may therefore believe Liverpool’s position will weaken as the transfer deadline approaches.

Liverpool are right to reject £27m because the gap to their asking price is small enough for Inter to bridge.

Jones is Premier League-proven, homegrown and capable of covering several midfield roles, so accepting a discounted offer would make little sense.

However, the Reds must quickly decide whether they genuinely intend to extend his contract. Keeping him for one season and then losing him for free would be poor business.

If Inter reach £30m and Jones makes it clear he wants the move, Liverpool should accept the deal and reinvest rather than allow the situation to drag on.

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