Argentina 2-1 England player ratings: Messi gets 9/10 with 2 assists while Chelsea & Spurs stars shine

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Argentina have beaten England and made it to the World Cup final, with Lionel Messi and co. now preparing to take on Spain.

Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in Wednesday night’s semi-final, but Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored twice late on to send the Three Lions out of the World Cup.

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For England, the 60 years of hurt goes on, and they’ll have to look back at what ended up being a pretty negative performance against Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel went far too defensive after England went ahead, so it’s not exactly the players’ fault, but here’s our look at how the players from both sides rated…

Argentina 2-1 England World Cup semi-final player ratings

Jordan Pickford – 6

Reece James – 7

Djed Spence – 7

Marc Guehi – 6

John Stones – 6

Declan Rice – 7.5

Elliot Anderson – 6

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

Morgan Rogers – 7

Anthony Gordon – 7.5

Harry Kane – 6

Not too many stand-out performers there from England, but Rogers and Gordon combined well for the goal, while Rice also played his part and generally worked hard in a difficult midfield battle. James and Spence were also in good form at both ends of the pitch, with the latter particularly impressive with one last-ditch challenge in the second half.

Emiliano Martinez – 6

Nahuel Molina – 6

Nicolas Tagliafico – 6

Cristian Romero – 8

Lisandro Martinez – 7

Leandro Paredes – 7

Alexis Mac Allister – 6.5

Enzo Fernandez – 8

Giulio Simeone – 6

Julian Alvarez – 7

Lionel Messi – 9

Argentina were not exactly spectacular, but Messi and Fernandez produced when it mattered and that will give them confidence against Spain in the final. A word too to Romero, who hasn’t always been at his best in a Tottenham shirt, but who looked like a real leader at the back tonight in an important game, keeping Kane quiet throughout.

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Who do you think will win this weekend’s final now? Give us your predictions in the comments!