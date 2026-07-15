Video: Enzo Fernandez scores stunning equaliser for Argentina against England

Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring for Argentina against England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning goal to level things up for Argentina against England in tonight’s World Cup semi-final clash.

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The Chelsea midfielder scored an absolutely sublime long-range effort after a short corner by Argentina, with Lionel Messi setting him up to hit it from outside the box.

Watch below as Fernandez finally beat Jordan Pickford, who had been superb for England to keep out Alexis Mac Allister on numerous occasions…

"Enzo Fernandez has simply been setting his sights!" ? A rocket of a strike from the midfielder draws Argentina level. pic.twitter.com/f5kUPkaP0a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

We all know Fernandez has that in his locker, with the 25-year-old often scoring some real beauties for Chelsea.

Now he’s delivered on the big stage for his country as they look to be heading for a second consecutive World Cup final appearance.

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Argentina produce stunning comeback against England

Lautaro Martinez has just scored a second for the South American giants, who now lead 2-1 with just a few minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Watch below as Messi was again the creator with a lovely cross to set up Martinez for the header…

Argentina are ahead! ? A relentless spell of pressure sees Alexis Mac Allister hit the post before ANOTHER Lionel Messi assist sets up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/kVoNouFgKZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Having won the World Cup in 2022, it looks like Argentina are heading back to the final as they look to retain their trophy, with Spain waiting for them this time.

For England, unless something dramatic happens in the next few moments, it’s more heartache at a World Cup, with 60 years of hurt set to continue for even longer.