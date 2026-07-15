Arsenal to “accelerate” talks for £35m starlet after he tells Gunners he wants to join

Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge KV is challenged by Charles De Ketelaere . (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are stepping up their chase for Christos Tzolis, with the attacker looking the perfect replacement for Leandro Trossard.

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Leandro Trossard’s move from Arsenal to Besiktas has been confirmed – and now it’s the turn of the Gunners to accelerate plans for his replacement.

That’s just what they’re about to do, according to Ben Jacobs. He says that the Gunners are moving for Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge, and are being told to pay something between £30m and £35m. Jacobs says the Belgian side are “willing to sell this summer.”

The player has “informed Arsenal he wants to join.”

Tzolis has shown he’s ready for big step up

If Arsenal really can get him for £30m, that would seem like an exceptional bargain. Given how much Premier League teams are paying for totally unproven youngsters these days, that’s a very reasonable fee for someone who has proved to be incredibly productive.

Of course he will be stepping up a level, but he’s shown more than enough to indicate he’s ready for that. If Arsenal don’t take the plunge, it feels a lot like someone else will.

Their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, at a far higher price point, is unrelated, according to Jacobs.

In other news…

Everton want to re-sign Jack Grealish after his successes in the first half of last season, but are struggling to put together an offer that will convince Man City.

Manchester United are considering reigniting their interest in Carlos Baleba, who Brighton are increasingly willing to sell at the right price.

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