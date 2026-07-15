(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s plans to refresh their forward line are gathering momentum, with the club now considering a significant move for one of the standout young attackers from the 2026 World Cup.



Mikel Arteta wants greater pace and unpredictability from the left flank as the Gunners prepare to defend their Premier League title and compete for the Champions League.

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Leandro Trossard’s departure has created an immediate opening, while uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Martinelli’s future means Arsenal may need more than one wide attacking option.

The latest target would offer explosive dribbling, positional flexibility and considerable resale potential, although RB Leipzig’s valuation could create a difficult negotiation.

Arsenal ready to test Leipzig with an opening offer

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are preparing an offer worth around €40m for Antonio Nusa this month.

The Norway international’s performances at the World Cup strengthened the club’s interest, with the 21-year-old viewed as a possible long-term solution on the left.

That opening figure is unlikely to satisfy Leipzig. Get German Football News reports that the Bundesliga side want at least €60m, with Newcastle, Juventus and several other European clubs also monitoring his situation.

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Leipzig would prefer to retain Nusa, but their stance could change if a major offer arrives.

Nusa helped Norway reach the World Cup quarter-finals and produced one of the tournament’s memorable individual moments with a brilliant goal against Ivory Coast.

His ability to beat defenders and carry the ball through pressure would give Arsenal a different threat from their more possession-focused attackers.

Trossard exit adds urgency to Mikel Arteta’s plans

Arsenal have already confirmed an agreement for Trossard to join Besiktas in a deal worth approximately £17m.

Sky Sports reported that the Belgian was permitted to travel to Istanbul for his medical after contributing 36 goals across 174 Arsenal appearances.

Nusa would be an exciting replacement because he offers youth, directness and genuine one-against-one quality. His relationship with Norway captain Martin Ødegaard could also help him settle quickly in north London.

However, Arsenal should not jump from €40m to €60m without careful negotiation.

Nusa remains a developing player rather than a guaranteed starter, and intense competition could inflate the fee beyond his current level.

Arsenal should test Leipzig’s resolve, but remain disciplined. At the right price, this could be an excellent long-term signing, at €60m or more, it becomes a much riskier gamble.

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