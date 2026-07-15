Arsenal willing to offer 28-year-old crucial player in a swap deal to sign Julian Alvarez

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Arsenal’s pursuit of another elite attacker has produced an unexpected development, with the club exploring whether one of their current strikers could be used to unlock a blockbuster agreement.



Mikel Arteta remains determined to improve his forward line despite winning the Premier League last season, suggesting the Gunners are unwilling to stand still while their rivals strengthen.

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The proposed structure would reduce the cash required for an extremely expensive target, but it would also mean moving on from a major signing after only one campaign.

Arsenal must therefore decide whether this is a genuine opportunity to upgrade or an unnecessarily ruthless reaction to an inconsistent debut season.

Arsenal consider player exchange offer to sign Álvarez

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have explored offering Viktor Gyökeres as part of negotiations for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

Preliminary discussions have taken place, although no final strategy has been agreed and the possibility remains at an exploratory stage.

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Álvarez is considered one of Arteta’s leading attacking targets because of his Premier League experience, pressing intensity and ability to operate as a central striker or supporting forward.

However, Atlético’s valuation remains a major obstacle.

FourFourTwo reports that Atlético would want more than £100m, while Arsenal have been reluctant to exceed £90m. Including Gyökeres could narrow that financial gap, although Atlético would still need to value the Sweden international highly enough for the structure to work.

Decision could define the attacking future of Arteta’s team

Álvarez has already indicated that he is open to leaving Madrid.

Reuters reported that the Argentina international had spoken with Atlético and expressed a desire to pursue a new challenge, although he has not publicly identified Arsenal as his preferred destination.

Arsenal should seriously pursue Álvarez, but sacrificing Gyökeres after one season would be a major call.

The Argentine is more versatile and better suited to Arteta’s fluid attacking system, yet Gyökeres could still improve considerably after fully adapting to English football.

A cash-plus-player deal makes sense only if Arsenal are convinced Álvarez is the final piece of their attack.

Otherwise, trading away a proven goalscorer while also paying a substantial fee could create more risk than value.

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