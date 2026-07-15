Two-time Champions League winner considered Morgan Rogers alternative by Arsenal

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Arsenal are continuing to reshape their attack after Leandro Trossard’s departure, with another high-level wide forward now under serious consideration.



Mikel Arteta wants more pace, unpredictability and goals from the left side as the Gunners prepare to defend their Premier League title and challenge again in Europe.

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Morgan Rogers has been one of Arsenal’s leading targets throughout the window because of his versatility, physical strength and proven Premier League quality.

However, Aston Villa’s enormous valuation has forced sporting director Andrea Berta to examine other possibilities rather than allowing one negotiation to delay the club’s wider plans.

Arsenal consider French star as Rogers’ alternative

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are turning their attention towards Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as a possible alternative to Rogers.

The France international can play from either flank and would give Arteta a more natural wide option capable of stretching defences with his speed and direct running.

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The Frenchman has been crucial for PSG in their two Champions League wins in the last two seasons.

The main reason for Arsenal’s change of focus is the financial difficulty surrounding Rogers. Sky Sports reported that Villa would demand a British-record fee of around £130m before considering negotiations.

With the 23-year-old under a long-term contract, Villa have little reason to accept a discounted offer.

PSG stance means alternative is not straightforward

Barcola may not be easy to sign either. talkSPORT reported that PSG do not currently consider him available, although their position could change depending on further attacking arrivals.

Liverpool are also monitoring his situation, while uncertainty over a possible PSG contract extension has encouraged interested clubs.

Barcola could actually suit Arsenal’s immediate requirements better than Rogers. He is a specialist winger with explosive pace and would bring a different threat to an attack that can occasionally become too predictable.

Rogers is more Premier League-proven and can influence matches from several positions, but paying £130m would place enormous pressure on both the player and Arsenal’s remaining transfer budget.

Arsenal should therefore explore Barcola seriously, but only at a sensible price. Moving away from one excessive valuation merely to accept another would defeat the purpose.

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