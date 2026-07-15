Chelsea don’t want to pay €60m for elite starter – but one factor could change Blues’ thinking

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Diogo Costa in action for Portugal
Diogo Costa in action for Portugal (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Chelsea are still being linked with a top goalkeeper over a potential summer transfer – although it still feels unlikely.

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Chelsea’s stance on their goalkeeper situation this summer has seemed pretty clear – they’re going to stick with Robert Sanchez while bringing young talent Mike Penders back from loan to be his backup.

But rumours about the Blues wanting to spend big on on a ready made, elite option won’t go away. SportWitness today claim that a move for Diogo Costa of Porto is still on the cards.

Chelsea could be persuaded to change goalkeeper plan by one thing

The report claims that Chelsea are reluctant to pay the goalkeeper’s €60m release clause, instead aiming to pay around €40m.

That is a big gap, and one we don’t see being bridged easily.

We still don’t believe Chelsea will change their plans – there is only one thing that might have affected things. The appointment of Xabi Alonso, if he really insists he wants Costa, could be enough to get the Blues to consider a new approach.

Even at the full €60m, while expensive, it’s not insane for a player who could change the whole team’s prospects. It would be like Alejandro Garnacho plus Deivid Washington, for example…

In other news…

Fabrizio Romano says that Bournemouth are close to completing their latest impressive deal – a move for Antonio Silva from Benfica.

Coventry City are close to a deal for Aurele Amenda, the Frankfurt central defender who has just returned from a spell at the World Cup with Switzerland.

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