Chelsea and Crystal Palace have perfect defender swap fall into their lap

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea want Crystal Palace’s centre back and Palace may want Chelsea’s as a replacement. The solution is obvious.

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Chelsea and Crystal Palace have done a fair bit of business over the last few years, and that doesn’t look like it’s changing anytime soon.

The two clubs are both locked in talks over central defenders that could see them effectively change players. Chelsea insider Simon Phillips’ piece about the Blues’ plans for Trevoh Chalobah reveals all.

Chelsea and Palace have transfer arrangement fall into their lap

The defender was at Palace on loan two years ago and really impressed, before being recalled. Chelsea are now willing to sell permanently, while they’re keen to sign Maxence Lacroix from the Eagles.

The obvious solution is for each to sign the defender from the other. They can even mutually inflate the asking prices as a nice little PSR boost. Of course it’s not easy to pull off, and it would require both players to be keen on the move, but we can well imagine both sides are exploring that idea.

Lacroix was only eliminated at the World Cup last night, while Chalobah is still with England. That has slowed things, but the next couple of weeks will be very interesting.

In other news…

Another experienced Premier League defender could be on the move, with West Ham likely forced into a sale after their relegation.

Christos Tzolis is a major target for Arsenal, and he’s available at what sounds like a pretty reasonable price for a player with that much talent.

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