England players and Declan Rice (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has praised the “incredible” Morgan Rogers as they play together for England in tonight’s World Cup semi-final vs Argentina.

Rogers starts on the right-hand side for England, with Thomas Tuchel trying something a bit different in this big game after mostly using Noni Madueke in that position throughout this World Cup.

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With Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka not fully fit, another Gunners star Madueke has come in for the Three Lions, but he’s not been that convincing.

Rogers, meanwhile, has been linked with Arsenal very strongly this summer, and it seems Rice is clearly a big fan of the Aston Villa man as they prepare to link up this evening…

Declan Rice looking forward to playing with Morgan Rogers

Declan Rice is back to full fitness ? And he's excited to see Morgan Rogers start ? pic.twitter.com/J5XzvBX2NT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2026

On Rogers starting, Rice said: “Yeah I think the manager’s obviously made a decision there. Morgan’s an incredible player, obviously he’s going to be playing off the right.

“He’s direct, he’s fast, he’s strong, can come inside, so whoever starts, whoever comes off the bench as seen throughout this tournament has made a massive impact, so I don’t think it’s going to affect much, but it’s a player we’re all looking forward to playing with today.”

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Morgan Rogers on Arsenal’s agenda

Rogers has shown outstanding quality with Villa and England, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon get himself a big move.

As has been widely reported, our understanding is that Arsenal are making Rogers a priority this summer, and the 23-year-old is also keen on the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners would do well to bring Rogers in, though he doesn’t normally play on the right, so would likely be signed with the view of replacing the departing Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side, or to provide an alternative to the likes of Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in the centre.

Either way, Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited that Rice is such a big fan of Rogers, and perhaps take it as a hint that there’s strong interest from everyone at the club in signing him this summer.