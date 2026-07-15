Eduardo Camavinga in action for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga could reportedly be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer amid transfer interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been among the France international’s admirers in recent times, as we exclusively reported here recently.

There’s now confirmation in a report from the Daily Mail that Camavinga’s Madrid future is in some doubt under new manager Jose Mourinho.

It remains to be seen if Camavinga will definitely leave, as the Mail note that his personal preference would be to remain at the Bernabeu.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Still, it’s suggested that there are some doubts about his long-term future with Real, and that could mean there’s an opportunity there for United to pounce.

Manchester United linked with Eduardo Camavinga as they chase third midfield signing

United have already had a busy summer, with deals for midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos both officially announced in the last few days.

It could be, however, that MUFC will now pursue a third signing in that area of the pitch, with Camavinga one of the options on their radar.

Another one to watch could be Roma’s Manu Kone, with Fabrizio Romano posting on his YouTube channel that United have been in touch with the France international’s representatives.

Camavinga and Kone are similar profiles, so could be good signings for United, though it’s debatable if they really need yet another arrival in that part of their squad.

Where else could United strengthen?

Michael Carrick could do with more depth in attack and defence as well as in midfield, though in fairness he’s coping with the loss of both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The latter of those is admittedly only out with an injury, though it looks like a serious and long-term one, but Casemiro left on a free transfer after his contract expired, and will be hard to replace.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Over the course of a long season, United will need the option to rotate, and Camavinga would perhaps also be a good option for them due to his ability to fill in at left-back.