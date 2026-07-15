Thomas Tuchel at England's World Cup base (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to start Morgan Rogers on the right against Argentina in tonight’s World Cup semi-final.

The Aston Villa attacking midfielder usually plays on the left or centrally, so this is a slightly unfamiliar role for him, but he’s also someone who’s surely good enough to contribute in almost any attacking role.

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See below for David Ornstein’s update on England’s team selection for this evening’s big game, with the journalist posting on X that Tuchel is set to reward Rogers for his impact off the bench in the win over Norway in the last round…

? Morgan Rogers set to start on right for England in #FIFAWorldCup semi-final v #Argentina. Opportunity would see 23yo Aston Villa forward rewarded after impact off bench against Norway & form for #AVFC + #England across Thomas Tuchel reign @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/f3tAfwuZXu — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2026

“Morgan Rogers set to start on right for England in #FIFAWorldCup semi-final … Opportunity would see 23yo Aston Villa forward rewarded after impact off bench against Norway & form for #AVFC + across Thomas Tuchel reign,” Ornstein said.

In truth, something needed to change on that right-hand side as Noni Madueke hasn’t been particularly convincing at this tournament, though he’s started a lot of games because Bukayo Saka isn’t 100% fit.

Can England get past Argentina?

Tuchel will need to get his team selection right tonight for this huge game, which some people are calling their biggest since the World Cup final victory in 1966.

England haven’t been in a World Cup final since their only victory 60 years ago, so it would be a huge achievement to do it.

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Argentina are the current holders, so will probably be the favourites tonight, especially with Lionel Messi in such exceptional form at this year’s tournament so far.

For England, the key men will surely be Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have both been superb for the Three Lions, though a top young talent like Rogers could also cause Argentina some problems.