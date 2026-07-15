Liverpool step up winger pursuit by making efforts to sign 23-year-old

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new elite winger appears to be gathering momentum as the club continues planning for the next phase of its attack.



Finding someone capable of eventually replacing Mohamed Salah’s goals and influence is an enormous challenge, so the Reds have been assessing several young forwards with pace, creativity and room to develop.

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Their latest move suggests one of Europe’s most exciting wide players has become a serious option rather than simply another name on the shortlist.

However, Paris Saint-Germain remain in a powerful negotiating position and would demand a huge package before allowing an important member of their squad to leave.

Liverpool reopen talks with French champions

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made fresh contact with PSG regarding a potential summer transfer for Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old’s representatives are reportedly exploring possible moves, and the France international would be interested in discussing the opportunity to join Liverpool.

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The interest has grown since Liverpool encountered difficulties in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

talkSPORT reported that Barcola remains high on the Reds’ list, although PSG continue to insist publicly that he is not for sale.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, Köln’s Said El Mala and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are being considered as alternatives.

Barcola would offer speed, direct running and flexibility across the front line. He is most comfortable attacking from the left, but his movement and technical quality could allow him to operate in several roles under Liverpool’s new system.

PSG position makes blockbuster deal difficult

PSG have little reason to accept a modest offer. Their official player profile confirms that Barcola remains under contract until June 2028 after joining from Lyon in 2023.

With Arsenal also linked, Liverpool may need to pay well above £100m to take control of the race.

Barcola would be an exciting long-term addition, but Liverpool should not allow their need for a Salah successor to push them into an excessive deal.

He has enormous potential, yet he is not currently producing the extraordinary numbers that would automatically justify a British-record fee.

The Reds should continue discussions and establish PSG’s genuine selling price. If that figure remains unreasonable, moving quickly towards a more affordable alternative would be the smarter decision.

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