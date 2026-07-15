Arsenal players react during the Champions League final penalty shoot-out vs PSG (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly attracting transfer interest from as many as five clubs as he could be on the move this summer.

The Brazil international has perhaps not developed quite as well as many at Arsenal will have expected, scoring only one league goal for the entire 2025/26 campaign.

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Martinelli fared better in Europe, scoring six goals in 14 Champions League games as the Gunners reached the final of the competition.

According to Ekrem Konur, it now seems Martinelli could leave Arsenal, and he has interest from big clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Roma…

?#Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli could leave Arsenal this summer. ? Man United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are interested. ? Roma and Juventus have also contacted Arsenal for the Brazilian winger. https://t.co/IQREY7Thwc pic.twitter.com/IMcERmFXhq — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 15, 2026

Konur posted: “Gabriel Martinelli could leave Arsenal this summer. Man United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are interested. Roma and Juventus have also contacted Arsenal for the Brazilian winger.”

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Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli

It’s surely time for Arsenal to move on from Martinelli, who is just not consistent enough to start regularly for a club with the ambition to win major titles like the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has been at the Emirates Stadium since 2019 and perhaps he’d now benefit from a change of scene.

Arsenal could also do well to try something different on that side of their front three, and they’ve been strongly linked with Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis by Ben Jacobs and others.

Could Gabriel Martinelli still have a good Premier League career?

Martinelli has still shown enough during his time at AFC that could make him tempting to other English clubs, so the links with Man Utd and Newcastle aren’t too surprising.

We’ve previously been informed of Newcastle asking about Martinelli, though this has not yet progressed as far as we’re aware.

The Magpies could do well to land Martinelli as a replacement for Anthony Gordon, who left for Barcelona earlier this summer.

United, meanwhile, might do well to bring in Martinelli to give them more depth behind their first choice front three of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, as he can fill in on the left, right, or as a central striker.