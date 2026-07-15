Watch: Jude Bellingham appears to blame England teammate for Argentina goal

Jude Bellingham appears to blame Jordan Pickford for Enzo Fernandez's goal (BBC Sport)

Jude Bellingham seemed to blame England teammate Jordan Pickford for the Enzo Fernandez goal for Argentina in the World Cup semi-final.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez fired in a superb long-range strike for Argentina to make it 1-1, but it seems Bellingham feels the shot was actually quite central.

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Watch below as some fans seem to have been able to lip-read Bellingham’s reaction to the goal, with the Real Madrid ace complaining that it was in the middle of the goal…

Bellingham moaning about Pickford’s little arms. ‘It’s the middle of the goal’ ?? pic.twitter.com/eMqWz2FKg7 — Paul (@pclfc8) July 15, 2026

Make your own minds up, but that perhaps seems a bit harsh on England goalkeeper Pickford, who mostly had a really good game and another strong tournament overall.

Bellingham has been superb for England at this World Cup, but it’s moments like this that perhaps rub some fans up the wrong way, as he can be a little petulant when things aren’t going for him.

Who’s to blame for England’s World Cup exit?

England will likely need to do some soul-searching after this World Cup semi-final loss, as they were a goal up with just a few minutes left, but perhaps handed momentum back to Argentina by being overly defensive and cautious.

Perhaps Pickford could have done better too, but overall it seemed more like the wrong tactical approach from Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

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Still, this was a good tournament for England and there’ll perhaps be some optimism about what they can build for the future, even if it feels painful now to have missed out on a place in the final.

England still haven’t won the World Cup since all the way back in 1966, and to many this felt like the best opportunity to finally do it again.

Argentina are a fantastic team, however, and are now looking to retain the trophy in what should be a mouth-watering encounter against Spain this Sunday.