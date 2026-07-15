Liverpool closely watching Tottenham player impressing at the World Cup

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive recruitment could lead them towards a familiar Premier League name following his impressive role in England’s World Cup campaign.



The Reds need greater depth across the back line, particularly players capable of covering more than one position without forcing Andoni Iraola to completely change his system.

A homegrown defender with pace, international experience and the ability to operate on either flank would address several needs at once.

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His tournament performances have increased his profile, but they may also make a potential agreement with Tottenham more expensive and considerably harder to negotiate.

Liverpool continue to monitor long term target

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have monitored Djed Spence since his loan spell with Rennes in 2023.

Their scouts were initially watching Désiré Doué but also assessed Spence, who reportedly performed particularly well when facing the talented French winger.

Liverpool’s interest has never developed into a formal offer, although the club have continued tracking his progress and would consider acting if a realistic market opportunity appeared.

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Spence’s performances for England have strengthened his reputation.

The Times reports that he has appeared in all six of England’s matches on their way to the semi-final, starting twice and coming off the bench four times.

His speed and one-on-one defending have made him a useful tactical option for Thomas Tuchel, including during the 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway.

Tottenham are in a strong position regarding Spence

Spence can play as a right-back, left-back or wing-back, while his homegrown status would also help Liverpool meet squad-registration requirements.

Those qualities make him an attractive option for a team needing reliable defensive cover.

However, Tottenham confirmed in August 2025 that he had signed a new long-term contract, leaving Spurs under no pressure to sell. His strong World Cup could further increase their valuation.

Spence would be a smart signing for Liverpool because he provides pace, flexibility and Premier League experience. He would strengthen the squad without needing a lengthy adaptation period.

Still, Liverpool should not overpay after a handful of impressive tournament appearances.

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