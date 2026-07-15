Arsenal receive major boost in pursuit of Greek winger Christos Tzolis

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are moving closer to strengthening the left side of their attack, with club-to-club discussions expected to gather pace over a deal worth up to £35 million.



The Gunners want greater depth and directness in wide areas as Mikel Arteta prepares his squad for another demanding Premier League and Champions League campaign.

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The proposed transfer appears to be progressing independently of Arsenal’s pursuit of a more established attacking star.

That suggests the club view the winger as a squad-strengthening addition rather than the single headline signing expected to transform Arteta’s forward line.

Arsenal receive major boost to sign the winger

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal that he wants to join the club.

Negotiations with Club Brugge are now expected to accelerate, with the final transfer fee likely to fall between £30m and £35m depending on the payment structure.

Club Brugge are reportedly prepared to sell despite the Greece international being tied to a long-term contract.

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The Belgian club confirmed last year that Tzolis had extended his agreement until 2029 after registering 21 goals and 16 assists across his first 56 appearances.

That contract gives Brugge a strong negotiating position, but the player’s desire to move should help Arsenal’s efforts.

The 24-year-old has rebuilt his reputation impressively after struggling during his previous spell in English football with Norwich City. His improved end product, confidence and European experience now make him a far more complete player.

Gunners remain interested in Morgan Rogers

Tzolis’ potential arrival will not affect Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Rogers.

talkSPORT has also reported that the two deals are considered separate, with the Club Brugge winger viewed as an affordable wide option while Rogers remains among Arsenal’s more ambitious attacking targets.

Tzolis would represent a sensible piece of recruitment at around £30m. He may not arrive with the reputation of Rogers or Bradley Barcola, but his productivity and willingness to join Arsenal make the risk easier to justify.

His disappointing Norwich spell will create understandable doubts, but he has developed significantly since then.

Arsenal would be signing the current version of Tzolis, not the inexperienced youngster who previously struggled in England.

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