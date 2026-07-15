Latest: BBC say Premier League side “close in” on £17m central defender deal

Aurele Amenda playing for Swizterland. (Photo by Mike Nowak/Getty Images)

Swiss centre back Aurele Amenda is set to join Coventry for almost 20m according to the BBC’s report today.

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It’s been a slow start to the transfer window from newly-promoted Coventry, but they’re about to get into gear with a huge deal by their standards.

Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC is reporting that the Sky Blues are close to a £17m deal for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda.

The Swiss centre back has just got back from the World Cup and is now able to engage fully with a potential deal. He will cost £15.4m up front, with another £1.7m in add-ons, and will sign a four year contract.

He has apparently been persuaded by a “strong pitch” from manager Frank Lampard.

Coventry add more quality in key position – but still lack goalkeeper deal

Coventry completed an even bigger deal for Burnley’s Loum Tchaouna this week, and made Frank Onyeka’s loan from Brentford permanent earlier this summer.

Once they get Amenda over the line, their priority will be securing goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who was excellent on loan from Brighton last season. The Seagulls are asking for big money, however, and Coventry may have to turn to Chelsea backup Filip Jorgensen as an alternative, according to this report.

In other news…

One defender who came to the fore at the World Cup is already a major target for Bournemouth and Southampton – although Leeds look to have the lead in the chase for his signature.

Newcastle have locked in on a Fiorentina full back who is available at a bargain price this summer.

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