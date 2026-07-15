Leeds beating two Premier League rivals in race to sign World Cup breakout star

Tarik Muharemovic of US Sassuolo (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Leeds are advancing strongly to pick up one of the World Cup’s breakout young players for a hefty fee.

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Leeds United’s big move of the summer so far was signing Harry Wilson on a free transfer, but the Whites are closing in on a far higher priced deal.

MOTLeeds says that Tarik Muharemovic is close to joining for £34m. Half of that fee will go to his current club Sassuolo, and the other half to Juventus.

The young centre back impressed with Bosnia at the World Cup, and will be one of the big transfer winners of this summer’s tournament. Sunderland and Bournemouth are also linked, but it seems Leeds are further ahead in their arrangements.

Shea Charles wanted by Leeds despite big bids for Bosnia man

The piece stresses that any deal for Muharemovic won’t affect Daniel Farke’s team’s long standing interest in Shea Charles of Southampton.

Their bidding is up to £30m for the midfielder, but they are able to buy both if their offers are accepted. The sale of Pascal Struijk to Brighton has freed up some liquid spending money which will allow them to continue to reshape their squad.

Get both deals over the line and Leeds will be looking a very interesting prospect for next season.

In other news…

Newcastle have locked in on a Fiorentina full back who is available at a bargain price this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix could end up swapping clubs this summer, with rumour about both moving in opposite directions.

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