Manu Kone in action for France against Spain (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

David Ornstein says there could be a “great market opportunity” for Manchester United and other clubs to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone this summer.

The France international has been in superb form in Serie A and also put in some “excellent” displays for Les Bleus at the 2026 World Cup.

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Kone has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent times, and it seems Ornstein is aware of Man Utd’s interest in him, with the Athletic journalist describing him as a good cheap option on the market this summer…

A lot of reports suggest that Manchester United are looking at him, and I think that would be excellent. “It's, from what we hear, a great market opportunity, the value that you could get him from Roma.” France’s Manu Kone was one of the World Cup’s breakout stars – and… pic.twitter.com/xi1fA5gZJE — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 15, 2026

“It’s, from what we hear, a great market opportunity, the value that you could get him from Roma,” Ornstein said of Kone.

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Manu Kone transfer: What we know so far

Kone previously made a name for himself at Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to Roma in 2024, in an initial loan move that later became permanent.

The 25-year-old now clearly seems to be on United’s radar, following updates from both Ornstein in the video above, as well as a recent YouTube post from Fabrizio Romano.

MUFC have already confirmed the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in midfield, but it seems they’re keen on a third new addition in that position.

Do Man United need Manu Kone?

Some fans might feel a third new midfielder is a bit excessive, but there could be a case for completely revamping that position.

Casemiro has just left Old Trafford after coming to the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte is out with a long-term injury and hadn’t particularly impressed enough to be a regular starter for the club anyway.

There’s also Kobbie Mainoo, but if Michael Carrick can rotate between him, Kone, Tielemans, and Santos, that should cover the team well for the season ahead, with the team now set to have more games due to being back in the Champions League.