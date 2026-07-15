Marcus Rashford in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It seems that surprise talks could be about to begin for Fenerbahce to sign Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford this summer.

The England international, currently at the World Cup 2026 and preparing for tonight’s semi-final clash against Argentina, has been left in limbo after his loan spell at Barcelona.

Rashford shone during his spell at the Nou Camp last season, but it seems that Barca will not be taking up the option to sign him permanently.

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According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce are now targeting Rashford after already completing their deal to sign Mason Greenwood.

Marcus Rashford set to move to Turkey?

Rashford was once a star player for Man Utd and showed he’s still got what it takes to perform at the highest level with some fine performances for Barcelona in La Liga and the Champions League.

So, in many ways, it seems slightly surprising that Rashford might now be about to move to the Turkish league, which would represent a significant step down in terms of the competitiveness of the division.

Still, there are also a lot of good players at clubs like Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas, so perhaps Rashford can flourish there and make an impact in major competitions like the Champions League.

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It would also be interesting to see Rashford linking up with his former United teammate Greenwood again, with the pair often combining well together at Old Trafford.

MUFC will now have a decision to make, as some fans might even feel that Rashford’s fine form at Barcelona last season should mean he’s in contention for a first-team role again.

Perhaps that ship has now sailed and a fresh start would be the best for everyone, but much of that will now hinge on whether or not Rashford himself is open to joining Fenerbahce, or if he waits for other opportunities.