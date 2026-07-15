Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is reportedly keen on a transfer to Real Madrid this summer, while the Spanish giants are eyeing a record move.

This is not the first time we’ve heard speculation about Olise’s future in recent months, with the France international in absolutely stunning form in 2025/26 with 29 goals and 32 assists.

Those numbers, via WhoScored, are for club and country, including last summer’s Club World Cup with Bayern, and this summer’s 2026 World Cup with the French national team.

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According to Santi Aouna, Olise is now eyeing Real Madrid as his preferred next move, and ideally wants it to happen this year, with Bayern already keeping an eye out on potential replacements…

?EXCL: ???? #Liga | ?? Michael Olise veut rejoindre le Real Madrid CET ÉTÉ. ? L'international français estime que c'est le club parfait pour continuer sa progression. ? Le Real Madrid souhaite réaliser un transfert record. ??Posture officielle du Bayern : Olise est… pic.twitter.com/kvy4PvBZu9 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 15, 2026

“Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid THIS SUMMER,” the journalist posted on X. “The French international believes it’s the perfect club to continue his progression.

“Real Madrid wants to pull off a record transfer. Bayern’s official stance: Olise is not for sale but the truth is more nuanced. The Bavarian club would like to extend his contract, but has also been in contact in parallel with players who could come in to replace him.

“Olise will discuss with his leaders after the World Cup.”

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Will Michael Olise be Real Madrid’s next Galactico signing?

Olise looks like he has it in him to get even better, and it would be exciting to see the 24-year-old at the Bernabeu alongside other world class talents like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Michael Olise TOTAL SCORE: 22/25 Transfer fee ** Performance ***** Achievements ***** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

Olise gets a near-perfect score with our Transfer Fit rating system – find out more about how it works here!

The former Crystal Palace man was not at his best in France’s defeat to Spain yesterday, but in general he has been really consistent on the biggest stage, winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern and helping them to the Champions League semi-finals.

Olise’s best position is coming off that right flank so he can cut onto his left foot, and that’s undoubtedly somewhere Real Madrid could do with strengthening.

Bayern don’t tend to sell their star names, but it seems this can’t be ruled out, with Olise keen on the move to Spain, as has been previously reported by TEAMtalk.