Mid-table Premier League teams could be the big winners from Barcelona star’s decision

Marc Casado in action for Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Marc Casado is picking his new destination very carefully after a lack of minutes in Barcelona, meaning some Premier League teams will miss out.

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Marc Casado has long been talked about as one of the most promising young players who will be on the market this summer, and there is no shortage of interest in him.

But the 22 year old Barcelona star is being very picky about where he goes next. He’s highly rated in Catalonia, but isn’t getting the minutes he wants. That’s why he’s reluctant to respond to the interest from the likes of Chelsea and Man City. Man U are also interested, but their signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in the last couple of weeks have really closed off some avenues there.

Casado wants to play at all costs

Instead, according to a report from TeamTalk, Casado will consider teams slightly further down the Premier League, in order to guarantee playing time.

The likes of Newcastle, Everton, Fulham and Brighton are all named as destinations where he would be able ot play regularly and potentially shine.

He could also yet stay at Barcelona, with manager Hansi Flick trying to convince him of his importance to the squad, even when he’s not a regular starter.

In other news…

Diogo Costa remains a potential target for Chelsea, although we still have our doubts that they would actually spend the €60m required to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano says that Bournemouth are close to completing their latest impressive deal – a move for Antonio Silva from Benfica.

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