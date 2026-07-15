New contract for midfielder on offer after Man United move for him collapsed unexpectedly

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s failed pursuit of a new midfielder has created an unexpected opportunity for Atalanta.



A transfer that once appeared close to completion has now broken down, leaving the Serie A club working quickly to secure the long-term future of one of their most important players.

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For United, the situation highlights the risks involved when medical concerns appear during advanced negotiations.

For Atalanta, it provides an opportunity to turn a disappointing transfer setback into a positive outcome by rewarding the Brazilian and removing uncertainty around a contract approaching its final year.

Atalanta respond after Man United deal breaks down

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Atalanta have proposed a new four-year contract to Ederson, with the option of an additional season.

The offer arrives after his expected move to Man United fell through and could keep the midfielder in Bergamo for the prime years of his career.

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Sky Sports reported that United had agreed a package worth approximately £37.8m but decided not to proceed at that price after concerns emerged during the medical process.

The transfer was not necessarily ruled out under completely different terms, but United had already started redirecting their midfield plans towards other targets.

The setback is significant because Ederson had been identified as a potential replacement for Casemiro. His physical strength, ball-winning ability and willingness to carry possession through midfield appeared well suited to Michael Carrick’s rebuilding project.

New offer could close door to United move

Football Italia reported that Ederson’s current Atalanta agreement expires in 2027 and that the club now want to improve both its length and financial terms.

A successful renewal would strengthen Atalanta’s negotiating position and make any future transfer considerably more expensive.

Man United were right not to ignore concerns raised during the medical. Even a talented player can become an expensive mistake if the club commits a major fee and long contract without complete confidence in his fitness.

However, United should also avoid treating Ederson as damaged goods when Atalanta clearly believe he is healthy enough to receive a substantial new deal.

The collapse may simply reflect two clubs making different assessments of risk.

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