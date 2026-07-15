Newcastle front-runners to agree deal with Brazilian after Serie A sides say no

Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos known as Dodo of ACF Fiorentina in action. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Newcastle are front of the queue for Dodo, the flying Brazilian full back from Fiorentina wanted by Nottingham Forest.

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Newcastle have been selling big players this summer, and definitely need to start bringing some new blood in to make up for it.

One very interesting deal they’re being linked with is one for Fiorentina full back Dodo. The Brazilian is full of talent, if a little inconsistent, but is available at a low enough price to get teams interesting in taking a risk. A report from SportWitness today puts Newcastle at the front of the queue, ahead of Nottingham Forest, and says they would only have to pay €16m.

Fiorentina offering full back to teams around Europe

The key factor behind the former Shakhtar man’s low price is his contract situation. He only had a year left on his deal with the Serie A side, so they know they need to sell now if they want any money back for him.

That means Dodo is being “offered around,” and if Newcastle don’t take him, it seems likely someone else will. The report says that Serie A teams have thus far not been interested, but if Fiorentina continue to struggle to sell and the price comes down further, that may change.

In other news…

Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix could end up swapping clubs this summer, with rumour about both moving in opposite directions.

Another experienced Premier League defender could be on the move, with West Ham likely forced into a sale after their relegation.

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