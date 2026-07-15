"Dirty team" - Outrage as ref accused of missing 5-6 Argentina yellow cards vs England

Giuliano Simeone and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The referee in tonight’s World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina has come in for strong criticism for a lack of yellow cards.

More specifically, a number of high-profile media figures cheering on England are not happy at what they perceive as favourable treatment towards Argentina in this game.

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They may have a point, but these discussions often feel a little tedious in what has generally just been quite a close game without much else to talk about so far.

See below as former footballer Stan Collymore claims Argentina could easily have had two players sent off as both Enzo Fernandez and Giuliano Simeone have made the equivalent of three yellow card offences…

Simeone. 3 yellow challenges.

Fernandez. 3 yellow challenges. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 15, 2026

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Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has also slammed the referee for missing about five yellow cards for Argentina so far…

What the f*ck is this referee doing? Argentina should have 5 bookings by now. Dirty team going woefully unpunished. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2026

Argentina have certainly been quite aggressive, and that’s always frustrating when you’re on the receiving end of it.

Still, it seems a tad over-the-top to be suggesting there’s any serious favouritism going on.

England looking to make first World Cup final since 1966

England have done well at this World Cup, and they’re taking the fight to current holders Argentina so far.

They can do better, though, and will likely have to in the second half if they are to have a serious chance of making it to the World Cup final for the first time since they won the competition all the way back in 1966.

Argentina, meanwhile, are looking to retain the trophy they won back in Qatar in 2022, and they’ll hope for more Lionel Messi magic tonight to continue the remarkable form he’s showed at this year’s tournament so far.