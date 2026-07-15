Man United defender Lisandro Martinez has been offered to European giants

Manchester United’s defensive planning has come under fresh scrutiny after reports in Spain linked one of Michael Carrick’s most trusted centre-backs with Atlético Madrid.



The Argentine remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, but his injury record and contract situation mean the club may eventually face a difficult decision.

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A departure would still be surprising. His aggression, leadership and ability to play progressive passes from defence give United qualities that are not easily replaced.

However, with only one guaranteed year remaining on his deal, the club cannot completely ignore outside interest or allow uncertainty to continue deep into the new season.

Atletico link raises questions over Man United future

According to El Chiringuito TV, Lisandro Martínez has been offered to Atlético Madrid while representing Argentina at the World Cup.

The report does not clarify whether United initiated the approach, whether intermediaries are testing the market or whether Atlético intend to submit a formal proposal.

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Martínez’s original transfer announcement on Man United’s official website confirmed that he signed until June 2027, with the club holding an option to extend his contract for another season.

That clause means United are not under immediate pressure to sell, although discussions about his longer-term future should become a priority.

Contract and fitness could define his next step

The biggest concern remains his availability. Martínez has endured several significant injury setbacks since arriving from Ajax, preventing him from building consistent momentum despite his importance when fit.

Carrick has continued to support him publicly. Sky Sports showed the United manager strongly defending Martínez following a controversial red card in April, underlining the trust that appears to exist between the pair.

United should reject any approach unless Atlético submit a major offer and Martínez makes it clear that he wants to leave.

When fully fit, he remains one of the club’s best defenders and provides personality that would be difficult to replace.

The smartest move would be to retain control through the extension clause and begin renewal talks. Selling an influential defender without a clear replacement would create another problem in a squad Carrick is still rebuilding.

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