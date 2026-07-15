“Very close” – Fabrizio Romano says Premier League ready to complete €30m+ deal for Benfica star

Antonio Silva of SL Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s ridiculous run of impressive transfers is set to continue, with Antonio Silva close to joining from Benfica.

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Benfica centre back Antonio Silva is close to agreeing a move to Bournemouth, Fabrizio Romano has claimed today. The Italian insider claims that there is an “agreement on personal terms” and that a club to club deal is “very close.”

The 22 year old came through the Eagles academy and has been a regular for their first team since 2022. After turning down their offer of a new contract, he’s opened the door to a big move. The transfer fee isn’t yet known – but given AC Milan’s €20m offer was rejected out of hand, we can only assume it’s €30m or more.

Silva ready for Premier League move

There’s no doubt that, after years of being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, this is a bit of a step down for Silva. He’s also trading Champions League football and potential titles in Lisbon for a quieter life on the South Coast of England.

But it’s also clear that Bournemouth are a great shop window for players looking to break into the Premier League, and Silva’s stay could be pretty short if he impresses.

In other news…

Coventry City are close to a deal for Aurele Amenda, the Frankfurt central defender who has just returned from a spell at the World Cup with Switzerland.

One defender who came to the fore at the World Cup is already a major target for Bournemouth and Southampton – although Leeds look to have the lead in the chase for his signature.

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