Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

England legend Wayne Rooney has backed Harry Kane to “destroy” Argentina’s centre-backs if he’s really on his game in tonight’s World Cup semi-final.

Spain beat France last night to book their place in the final, and now fans will be preparing to follow England vs Argentina in the second semi-final, with the Three Lions chasing a first appearance in a World Cup final since their famous victory of 1966.

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Speaking ahead of the big game, former England forward Rooney is backing Kane as the big difference-maker, as he could be too much for Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero if he plays at his best.

Wayne Rooney makes big Harry Kane claim

Watch below as Rooney explains how Kane could cause that duo a lot of trouble with his intelligent movement…

"If Harry Kane is on it, he'll destroy these two centre-backs" ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/9vqdSouHMJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

“If Harry Kane is on it, they won’t be able to deal with Harry Kane,” Rooney said. “Because Harry’s a nightmare for that type of defender.”

He added: “If Harry’s just dragging them into positions where they feel a bit exposed, which they will do … it’s just about the timing of the pass and the timing of the run in behind them.

“I think if Harry is on it he will absolutely destroy those two centre-backs.”

Is this going to turn into Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane?

Football is complex and unpredictable, so to say any game is a battle between any two individuals is far too simplistic.

However, we also know that there are certain talents who are a level above the rest, and that entire game plans can revolve around.

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Kane and Lionel Messi fall into that category, as, arguably, does Jude Bellingham after the form he’s shown at this World Cup so far.

If Rooney is right and Kane can unsettle that Argentina defence, then that could be the game plan that brings England victory.

However, as Thomas Tuchel has alluded to, there also needs to be a plan for Messi, who has been in superb form at this tournament even at the age of 39.

Who do you see having the bigger influence tonight? Give us your thoughts and pre-match predictions in the comments!