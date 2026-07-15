Sunderland set to raid Ligue 1 for another impressive bargain

Dayanne Methalie playing for Toulouse.

Sunderland have been linked with interest in another Ligue 1 player who has impressed in the French league.

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Sunderland did an exceptional job last summer in revolutionising their squad after promotion to the Premier League.

Things have been a lot quieter this year – as you’d expect. But they’ll still want to make some important additions.

One player we’ve seen linked to the Black Cats in recent days is Dayann Methalie. Football Insider are among the publications connecting the Toulouse left back to a move to the Premier League.

Methali already ready to step up to Premier League from Ligue 1

Methalie played 28 times in Ligue 1 last season for a Toulouse team who did well. He looks ready for the step up to the Premier League. According to the Football Insider piece, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris and his staff consider the youngster as someone ready to make the move to England.

Sunderland did especially well raiding Ligue 1 last season, so we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them wrap up this deal. The fact that they will be playing in the Europa League means they need to add depth as well as quality, and at the right price this deal looks like an obvious one to go forward with.

In other news…

Barcelona star Marc Casado is considering leaving the club this summer, and he has decided he wants one guarantee from his new team.

Diogo Costa remains a potential target for Chelsea, although we still have our doubts that they would actually spend the €60m required to sign him.

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