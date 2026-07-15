"Pathetic" Thomas Tuchel tactics blamed as England approach "backfired terribly" in defeat to Argentina

Thomas Tuchel reacts during England's defeat to Argentina (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The knives are really out for England manager Thomas Tuchel this evening as a host of journalists have taken to social media to slam his tactics against Argentina.

Tuchel has long been regarded as one of the top coaches in the game, but he went defensive far too early in England’s World Cup semi-final defeat on Wednesday night.

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Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions a 1-0 lead, but Tuchel made a number of subs that saw them concede massive amounts of ground to Argentina, who eventually found their way to a 2-1 comeback.

While teams sometimes have to be a bit more cautious towards the end of close games, Tuchel just overdid it a bit tonight and also started that negative approach quite early.

Take a look at the screen grab below

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Thomas Tuchel’s defensive substitutes for England against Argentina

See below for the subs Tuchel made for England, and what minute they came in, and it certainly paints a picture…

Player subs Minute Gordon off, Konsa on 72′ Rice off, O’Reilly on 82′ James off, Burn on 82′ Stones off, Toney on 96′ Spence off, Rashford on 96′

This will be an important lesson for England and for Tuchel, who surely had enough quality in the team to continue to take the game to Argentina.

No one is arguing that England should have continued to go all-out-attack, but it’s rare that a team can just defend their way to a win.

All this did was hand the momentum to Argentina, and when you allow the likes of Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez more and more opportunities to get into dangerous positions, you’re always going to get punished eventually.