Tottenham enter full-back race despite enquiries already made by Man United

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the growing battle for one of the Premier League’s most dependable and versatile defenders.



Spurs are looking to strengthen their options across the back line, and targeting a player capable of operating on either flank would give them valuable protection during a demanding domestic and European campaign.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The move would also represent a relatively low-risk piece of recruitment.

Rather than signing someone who needs time to adjust to English football, Tottenham would be bringing in an established international who has already demonstrated his durability, energy and tactical flexibility at Premier League level.

Tottenham enter crowded race for Forest defender

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have already registered their interest in the 25-year-old, meaning Spurs could face serious competition if they decide to submit an offer.

Williams enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign and was voted Forest’s Player of the Season by the club’s supporters.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Nottingham Forest’s official website praised his consistency after he established himself as one of their most reliable performers.

His ability to play at right-back, left-back or wing-back is a major part of the attraction. Tottenham would be gaining someone who can provide competition on both sides while also allowing the manager to switch formations without making major personnel changes.

Long contract gives Forest control of negotiations

Completing the transfer will not be straightforward because Forest are under no immediate pressure to sell.

The club confirmed in July 2025 that Williams had signed a new contract lasting until the summer of 2029.

That agreement, combined with interest from three major Premier League clubs, means Forest can demand a strong fee or simply refuse to negotiate.

Williams would be a sensible addition for Tottenham. He may not be a glamorous signing, but his availability, intensity and positional flexibility could make him extremely useful over a long season.

However, Spurs should avoid getting dragged into an expensive bidding war. Williams would improve the squad, but he may not arrive as a guaranteed starter.

Tottenham should test Forest’s position with a realistic proposal and move quickly if the price is reasonable.

Tottenham set sights on 30-G/A winger after World Cup wondergoal