West Ham face “very difficult” battle to keep hold of defender as Premier League and Bundesliga teams close in

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West Ham will do all they can to keep hold of their fan favourite defender – but growing interest will make that very hard.

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West Ham’s relegation was always going to mean sales, and some of their best and brightest players have already gone.

There is still more damage to be done however, and a report today from Football Insider says that the next to go could be a defender who made himself into something of a cult hero over the last 12 months.

Konsantinos Mavropanos wasn’t able to stop the Hammers going down, but his efforts didn’t go unnoticed. The 28 year old earned himself a good reputation with the fans – and with other teams who are interested in buying him.

Mavropanos wanted by teams across Europe

The report claims that West Ham wikll do “everything in their power” to keep hold of him, but Premier League and Bundesliga teams want him. It’s judged to be “very difficult” to keep hold of him.

The strong, experienced defender would be key to any effort West Ham wanted to make to come straight back up – the next few weeks are likely to be crucial if they want to persuade him.

In other news…

Christos Tzolis is a major target for Arsenal, and he’s available at what sounds like a pretty reasonable price for a player with that much talent.

Everton want to re-sign Jack Grealish after his successes in the first half of last season, but are struggling to put together an offer that will convince Man City.

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