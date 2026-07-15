Lionel Scaloni's post-match comments

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni: “Well, I’m lost for words. A great happiness for our country and our people. And another great happiness for this group who never stop surprising me and never know when they are beaten.

“I can tell them that we are going to try to win, we’re going to leave it all out there, but the truth is that to do this is very difficult. It’s very difficult for people to understand what our players have given. It is so impressive.

“We are unique. It’s not arrogance, it is all heart. Today so many people arrived here to support us and for that I am truly grateful – they helped us to victory. This shirt merits us giving absolutely everything possible until the very end. To not spare anything at all.”