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Can you lip-read? Because it looks like Jude Bellingham wasn’t happy with Jordan Pickford on one of the Argentina goals…
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni: “Well, I’m lost for words. A great happiness for our country and our people. And another great happiness for this group who never stop surprising me and never know when they are beaten.
“I can tell them that we are going to try to win, we’re going to leave it all out there, but the truth is that to do this is very difficult. It’s very difficult for people to understand what our players have given. It is so impressive.
“We are unique. It’s not arrogance, it is all heart. Today so many people arrived here to support us and for that I am truly grateful – they helped us to victory. This shirt merits us giving absolutely everything possible until the very end. To not spare anything at all.”
England manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has “no regrets” over the way he set his team up against Argentina.
Tuchel has been heavily criticised for his negative tactics after England took the lead in the World Cup semi-final, only to lose with two late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.
"Bringing on a lot of defenders, we were asking for it"
England fans react to their late defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals ? pic.twitter.com/np9K7SatV0
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2026
Thomas Tuchel is not Mr Popular right now as fans, pundits, and journalists alike all slam his tactics against Argentina.
A great night for Lionel Messi, while some of England’s defenders gave a good account of themselves.
Harry Kane has spoken out on England’s defeat to Argentina, describing it as “gutting” as the Three Lions miss out on a place in the World Cup final…
"To fall short like we did today is just gutting." ?
England captain Harry Kane praises the "blood, sweat and tears" of his team after their World Cup semi-final defeat. pic.twitter.com/R1TyY9CnlP
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026
It’s full time and Argentina have done it. Lautaro Martinez scored a lovely header after great play by Lionel Messi, and that’s it for England’s World Cup dream.
Argentina are ahead! ?
A relentless spell of pressure sees Alexis Mac Allister hit the post before ANOTHER Lionel Messi assist sets up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/kVoNouFgKZ
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026
It’ll now be Argentina vs Spain in this Sunday’s World Cup final, while England take on France in the third place playoff.
NINE minutes of stoppage time added on. Could we be heading for extra time?
Argentina have equalised and it’s a stunning strike by Enzo Fernandez!
1-1 with about five minutes left…
Argentina have come VERY close a couple of times now as England sit back.
Alexis Mac Allister hit the post and had another effort saved by Jordan Pickford.
About 15 minutes to go…
What a moment from Djed Spence – not always a starter for England at this World Cup, but he timed this challenge to perfection!
WHAT A TACKLE FROM DJED SPENCE ? pic.twitter.com/kyrHBS0tzX
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026
This is not a drill! England have gone 1-0 up against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final! Anthony Gordon finished well after a lovely move involving Morgan Rogers and Declan Rice.
Then almost immediately Djed Spence put in a great challenge to prevent an Argentina equaliser.
Could this really be England’s night?
The referee blows for half time and it’s England 0-0 Argentina.
A lot of fouls, but not a lot of other meaningful action so far. Seems like a game that’s highly unlikely to end with all 22 players on the field.
Let’s hope we see more from star names like Lionel Messi and Harry Kane in the second period.
We’re coming up to half time and it’s still England 0-0 Argentina.
Enzo Fernandez struck a lovely effort just over the bar, while England have had a couple of decent chances from free-kicks.
Overall, though, not the classic we were hoping for so far…
Morgan Rogers has been linked with Arsenal, and it seems Declan Rice is a big fan of his England teammate.
Speaking ahead of tonight’s big game against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, Rice singled out Rogers as “incredible” as he comes into the starting line up.
It’s a big night for Harry Kane.
The Bayern Munich striker starts for England as he’s set to make his 121st appearance for his country – the most of any outfield player in the national team’s history.
Kane is also now just four caps away from equalling Peter Shilton’s all-time England appearance record.
A legend of English football – will he have a big impact against Argentina in tonight’s World Cup semi-final?
England’s expected line up to take on Argentina is as follows, as per BBC’s Sami Mokbel:
Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
England manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to start Morgan Rogers on the right against Argentina tonight.
This is a big call by Tuchel, who has perhaps understandably decided not to go with the unconvincing Noni Madueke again, while Bukayo Saka has not been 100% fit at this World Cup.
It’s Messi vs Kane tonight – here’s a look at their career stats up to now and how they compare…
?? Two modern greats meet in tonight's World Cup semi-final ????????? pic.twitter.com/pLfIoYXJDo
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 15, 2026
Wayne Rooney has made the bold claim that he could see Harry Kane destroying Argentina’s centre-backs if he’s really on his game tonight.
England take on the reigning world champions in this 2026 World Cup semi-final, and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top to join Spain in this Sunday’s final.
Rooney is clearly confident, however, that Kane is just the kind of striker that Argentina duo Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero won’t want to be playing against.
England defender Marc Guehi seems convinced all the pressure is on Argentina in tonight’s World Cup semi-final.
Watch below as Guehi says the defending world champions need to come out and play and show what they’re about as they try to retain their title, playing down any talk of the pressure being on England…
'Pressure? What pressure?' ?
Marc Guehi says the pressure is all on Argentina tonight ?? pic.twitter.com/M4ZWtbGjfv
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2026
England manager Thomas Tuchel would not get drawn into a debate about whether Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time.
The Three Lions boss also admitted he had one idea about how he might try to stop Messi in tonight’s World Cup semi-final…
Michael Olise just wasn’t at it in France’s World Cup semi-final defeat against Spain.
The Bayern Munich winger, who has been linked with Liverpool, is normally one of Les Bleus’ most dangerous players, but he looked nervous in this game and made a few mistakes with his passing.
Spain are through to the World Cup final! They’ll face either England or Argentina…who do you think it will be?
? Spain have reached their second World Cup final! ?
Will they face England or Argentina…? ? pic.twitter.com/YImPwOb5ms
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 14, 2026
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