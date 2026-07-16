Argentina face possiblity of getting fined by FIFA for their actions after England win

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England has been followed by a political controversy that could bring disciplinary action from FIFA.



The defending champions came from behind to win 2-1 in Atlanta and book a place in another final, but part of their post-match celebration has quickly become a bigger talking point than the result itself.

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Several Argentina players were seen displaying a banner referring to the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas, as Argentine territory.

The message touches on the long-running sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, making FIFA scrutiny almost inevitable.

FIFA could act over political banner

According to the BBC, Argentina could be fined after the banner reading “Malvinas are from Argentina” was displayed following the victory over England.

FIFA’s regulations are designed to keep political slogans and gestures away from official matches and tournament celebrations, although no punishment had been confirmed so far.

The Times reported that Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi and Giovani Lo Celso were among those involved in holding the banner.

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The newspaper added that disciplinary action is expected to be considered, but a final ruling may not arrive until after the tournament.

The timing is far from ideal for Argentina. Lionel Scaloni’s team are preparing for the World Cup final, and the controversy risks distracting from a remarkable comeback in which Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez overturned England’s lead.

Previous fine shows Argentina face real risk

There is a clear precedent. Reuters reported that FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association 30,000 Swiss francs in 2014 after the national team posed with a similar political banner before a friendly against Slovenia.

FIFA should investigate the incident consistently and avoid allowing the identity of the team or the importance of the final to influence its response.

The territorial dispute is a sensitive political issue, and a World Cup pitch is not the right place for players to promote such messages.

However, any sanction should remain proportionate. A financial penalty appears more likely and more reasonable than a sporting punishment affecting the final.

Argentina earned their place through their performance against England, but the celebration crossed a line FIFA has enforced before.

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