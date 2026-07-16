Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, waves from the open top bus during the Arsenal Trophy Parade on May 31, 2026 in Islington, England. Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

The 24-year-old had an outstanding season with the Belgian outfit last year, contributing to 51 goals.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, and it appears that the Premier League champions have now secured a verbal agreement to complete the deal. They will pay €40 million for the attacker, according to Ben Jacobs.

He will come in as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has joined Turkish club Besiktas.

Tzolis is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to Arsenal will be exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with an exceptional team. They won the league title last season and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. The Greek International will be hoping to win major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to sign Morgan Rogers as well. It is clear that they have identified the key weakness in their team. They need more creativity and goals. Tzolis and Rogers could prove to be exceptional acquisitions.

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old Greek attacker can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact. There is no doubt he has the technical attributes to be the ideal option for Arsenal on the left flank. He can create opportunities for his teammates with his passing, vision and link-up play. And he has the finishing ability to find the back of the net consistently.