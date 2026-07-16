Lisandro Martinez was lucky not to get a red card for Man United against Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

They have already made contact with the Italian club regarding a move for the Frenchman. Roma are hoping to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, and the Blues are looking to use that opportunity to discuss a move for the midfielder.

Manchester United are hoping to sign the player as well, but a report from TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea are now looking to hijack the move. The French International midfielder will cost around £50 million. Chelsea and Manchester United have the resources to pay the asking price for him.

Chelsea could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old would be ideal for them. He will add physicality and defensive steel to the team. He could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

On the other hand, Manchester United have already signed a couple of quality midfielders. However, they need more defensive steel in the middle of the park. Casemiro has left the club, and they need to replace him. The French International could be a good fit for them.

He has impressed in Italy and Germany before. He did quite well with France during the World Cup as well. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be tempting for Kone. It could be the ideal move for him at the stage of his career. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. However, the Blues will not be able to provide him with European football. On the other hand, Manchester United can offer him Champions League football. It remains to be seen what he decides.