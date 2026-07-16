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Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast attacker has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs. It appears that Chelsea has joined the race for his signature.

According to a report from the Chelsea Chronicle, the Blues have added the African attacker to their shortlist, but they are reluctant to meet the asking price.

He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool earlier and in the summer. However, it seems that they have abandoned their pursuit of the Bundesliga star. Diomande has had an outstanding season with RB Leipzig and did quite well at the World Cup with his country. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest young talents in the world right now, and it is hardly a surprise that top clubs are interested in him.

However, the German outfit is holding out for a premium, and no club is willing to pay that kind of money for him.

The report from Chelsea Chronicle claims: “Chelsea have placed Yan Diomande on their radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window. While they are reluctant to meet RB Leipzig’s valuation of over €120 million (£101.6m), sources indicate Chelsea are preparing to test the waters with a €100 million bid. The London club also aim to secure the player on a five-year contract with personal terms agreed.

It will be interesting to see how the German club responds if Chelsea submits the €100 million offer in the coming days. It is a substantial offer for a young player like him.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for the young attacker, and it would be a huge step up in his career. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Diomande registered 23 goal contributions last season, and his numbers could improve even further when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.