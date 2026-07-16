England make Thomas Tuchel decision after heartbreaking World Cup exit

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

England are set to choose stability rather than another managerial reset following their painful World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.



The Three Lions were within minutes of reaching their first final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon put them ahead, but late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez completed a dramatic 2-1 turnaround in Atlanta.

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The result has placed England’s tactical approach under intense scrutiny.

After taking the lead, the team dropped deeper and struggled to retain possession, with Thomas Tuchel’s defensive substitutions accused of inviting sustained Argentine pressure.

Despite the disappointment and public criticism, the Football Association does not appear ready to make a change before the next major tournament.

FA ready to support Tuchel after World Cup disappointment

According to the Mirror, Tuchel retains the support of FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and is expected to remain in charge for England’s Euro 2028 campaign.

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The German is understood to have the backing of the governing body despite questions over how his side managed the closing stages against the reigning world champions.

Tuchel has also made it clear that he intends to continue. Sky Sports reported that he remains committed to leading England through Euro 2028, while defending the decisions he made during the semi-final defeat.

Euro 2028 offers the chance to finish the project

The FA had already shown its faith before the World Cup. England Football confirmed in February that Tuchel had signed an extension through Euro 2028, which will be staged across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Keeping Tuchel is the sensible decision. England reached a World Cup semi-final, and dismissing the manager after one painful tactical failure would feel reactionary.

However, he must learn from the Argentina collapse. England became too passive after scoring and allowed an experienced opponent to take complete control of the match.

Euro 2028 will now define Tuchel’s England reign. Stability is valuable, but he must prove that this talented generation can respond more bravely when the pressure becomes greatest.

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