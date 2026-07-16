Man United prepare to approach Frenchman but he is not ready to leave La Liga

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild may not be finished, despite major changes in that area this summer.



Michael Carrick now has greater technical quality and depth, but United are still exploring whether an elite ball-carrying midfielder can be added before the window closes.

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The latest name under discussion would bring Champions League experience, athleticism and the versatility to operate as a No.6 or No.8.

However, the biggest obstacle is not simply Real Madrid’s negotiating position. The player appears determined to remain at the Bernabéu and fight for an important role.

Man United ready to make ambitious move for midfielder

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have discussed a potential approach for Eduardo Camavinga during internal recruitment meetings.

The France international is one of several midfield profiles being assessed, but his current preference is to stay at Real Madrid rather than pursue a Premier League transfer.

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United’s interest fits their wider recruitment plan. The Guardian reported that the club have already invested £82m in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans but are still considering another midfield addition.

Camavinga, Roma’s Manu Koné and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott were named among the options, although fees in the £60m-£80m range could make another major deal difficult.

Camavinga would offer something different from United’s recent arrivals.

His ability to recover possession, escape pressure and carry the ball through midfield could give Carrick greater control in intense matches.

Midfielder is not keen on Premier League move

Real Madrid are under no pressure to accept a reduced offer.

The club’s official announcement confirms that Camavinga is contracted until June 2029, giving the Spanish giants a strong position if United make formal contact.

United are right to discuss ambitious targets, but they should not spend weeks pursuing a player who wants to stay in Madrid. Camavinga would be an outstanding addition, yet convincing him is just as important as agreeing a transfer fee.

United’s midfield already looks stronger after the arrivals of Santos and Tielemans.

Any further signing should be fully committed to Carrick’s project rather than viewing Old Trafford as a second choice.

The sensible approach is to keep Camavinga on the shortlist while progressing talks for more attainable alternatives.

If his position changes, United should act quickly; until then, discipline is more valuable than forcing an unrealistic deal.

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