Liverpool are looking at multiple options to improve the attacking unit, and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is a target for them.

The Senegal International has done quite well for Everton, and a report from TEAMtalk claims that he is one of the alternatives on the Liverpool shortlist if they mess up on Rayan from Bournemouth.

Ndiaye could prove to be an interesting option for Liverpool. He can create opportunities from the flanks and score goals as well. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be exciting for most players. However, the hostility between Liverpool and Everton could complicate any potential move.

Everton will not want to lose the player easily, and Liverpool might have to come forward with an attractive offer in order to convince them. They are unlikely to pay over the odds for the 26-year-old winger.

Ndiaye scored six goals in the Premier League season and picked up three assists. His number could improve when he’s playing in a better team alongside quality players.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for him in the coming weeks. They need more quality on the flanks. Mohamed Salah has left the club, and they need to replace him properly.

Ideally, they should aim higher and sign a player with greater potential. Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been linked with the Premier League club as well. It remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Meanwhile, Everton will be hoping to hold onto their best players and push for European football in the upcoming campaign. They showed great improvement last season and will look to build on it.