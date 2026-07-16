Andoni Iraola looks on during Bournemouth's game against Newcastle (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Rayan during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Brazilian did quite well since joining the English club, and he registered five goals and two assists for the Cherries during the second half of last season. He has adapted quickly to the Premier League and was called up to the Brazilian national team during the World Cup as well.

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and they have now made enquiries ahead of a potential move.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola admires the Brazilian attacker, having worked with him at Bournemouth. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to get the deal done.

The player is likely to be expensive. He has a £130 million release clause in his contract, and it is unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent like him. There is no doubt that he has huge potential, but he has done nothing to justify the fee.

Liverpool will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable fee. They need a quality right-sided winger after the departure of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has left the club, and he was phenomenal for them over the years. Replacing him will be a top priority for Liverpool. So far, they have signed Victor Munoz, who plays as a left winger.

Rayan would be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for the young attacker as well. However, the move seems highly unlikely given his valuation.