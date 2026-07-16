(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on signing Kaishu Sano.

The 25-year-old Japanese international has been outstanding for club and country in recent months, and Liverpool would be prepared to spend £51 million to sign him. As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on the player.

The defensive midfielder has done quite well for Mainz and the Japanese national team in the World Cup. He has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Liverpool. They need more defensive, steel and physicality in the middle of the park. The decision to sign the Japanese international could prove wise.

Sano is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he might be able to fight for his trophies with them next season. Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more depth in the middle of the park as well. The Japanese International could prove to be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard.

The former Brentford midfielder has struggled for gametime, and he is expected to move on this summer. However, Arsenal need to sign quality attacking players and spending £51 million on a defensive midfielder might not be feasible for them.

As far as Tottenham is concerned, they have already spent a lot of money on Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. As things stand, it seems that Liverpool could have the upper hand in the race, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the deal quickly.

The 25-year-old is still relatively young with room for improvement. He could develop into a star for the club.