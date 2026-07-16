Players of Liverpool pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain FC (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai is all set to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool have an agreement in place with the Hungarian midfielder over a long-term deal.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the club, joining them for a fee of £60 million from RB Leipzig in 2023. He had a contract with Liverpool until 2028.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been outstanding for the Reds

Liverpool need to keep their best players at the club if they want to fight for major trophies, and keeping the Hungarian will be a priority. The news will come as a delight to the fans, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can wrap up the deal quickly.

The Athletic reports broad agreement between the player and the club. All parties will look to finalise the agreement and complete the formalities quickly.

The Hungarian had his best season for Liverpool last year, and he was exceptional for them in the middle of the park. Apart from creating opportunities for his teammates, he scored important goals with stunning free kicks and emerged as a leader in the dressing room. He also showed that he is capable of operating in multiple roles in the midfield and in defence if required.

Liverpool cannot lose Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai scored 13 goals and picked up 12 assists in all competitions last term.

He has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in recent months, but Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose him.

At 25, he is still entering the peak years of his career, and Liverpool have done well to convince him to sign a new deal. He has all the attributes to develop into one of the best players in the world. He will only improve with experience, and he could help Liverpool win major trophies in the coming seasons.