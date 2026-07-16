Amorim is ready to steal Man United defender who performed well under him at Old Trafford

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United may soon face an important decision over the future of one of their most adaptable defenders.



Michael Carrick is continuing to reshape his squad ahead of the new season, but United are not actively looking to lose players who can cover several positions across the back line.

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Interest from Italy has nevertheless created uncertainty. A reunion with a former United manager could appeal to the player, while AC Milan’s need for another full-back may encourage them to test the Old Trafford club’s resolve.

Much could depend on whether the defender actively pushes for the transfer rather than simply waiting to see how negotiations develop.

Former Man United boss targets Old Trafford reunion

According to Calciomercato, Noussair Mazraoui has been added to the shortlist of new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach signed the Morocco international during his spell at Man United and now views him as a possible replacement for Aston Villa-linked Pervis Estupiñán.

Milan officially appointed Amorim as their new head coach in June. The club highlighted his modern tactical identity and ability to work with versatile players, which helps explain the interest in a defender already familiar with his methods.

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Another report claims Milan have already opened discussions through Mazraoui’s representative, although there has been no direct club-to-club contact.

Estupiñán’s possible departure could also influence whether the Rossoneri make a formal offer.

Player’s position could decide his future

United remain reluctant to sell, and Mazraoui is contracted until June 2028 with the option of a further season.

His ability to play on either side, at centre-back or as a wing-back makes him particularly valuable during a long campaign.

Man United should keep Mazraoui unless he personally requests the move. He may not always be an automatic starter, but his versatility gives Carrick solutions that would be expensive to replace.

A reunion with Amorim could still be attractive, especially if Milan can offer regular football.

However, United should demand a strong fee rather than helping a former manager rebuild his new club cheaply.

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